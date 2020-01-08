Thermaltake Announced The Floe RC360, RC240 ARGB – The World’s First Liquid All In One Liquid Cooler & RAM Cooler Kit

Thermaltake has released their latest Floe RC360 / RC240 ARGB all in one liquid CPU & RAM cooler kit, the first in the industry to combine RAM with AIO liquid cooling, which is compatible with Thermaltake memory modules.

Thermaltake Offers The Floe AIO Liquid Cooler and DDR4 Memory Cooler Kits

The Floe RC360 / RC240 ARGB all in one liquid CPU & RAM cooler kit allows users to maximize their overclocking performance, granting users the ability to equip a high-quality all-in-one cooling system including a water block, radiator, an ARGB controller, 3 airflow 120mm fans on the RC360 version and 2 airflow 120mm fans on the RC240 version. This provides the user with superior cooling performance, longer lifespan, and stability.

Motherboard RGB Sync Ready

Designed to synchronize with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, Biostar VIVID LED DJ and ASRock Polychrome. The Floe RC360 / RC240 ARGB supports motherboards equipped with 5V addressable RGB headers, allowing you to control lighting effects directly from the above-mentioned software without installing any extra lighting software or controllers.

ARGB Sync Radiator 120mm Fan

Floe RC360 / RC240 is equipped with Thermaltake’s 120mm ARGB Sync Radiator Fan. It features compression blades, hydraulic bearings, and a 16.8 million color LED ring with 9 addressable LEDs that are ready to sync with 5V RGB capable motherboards.

High-Efficiency Radiator

Specially designed with a large surface radiator, Floe RC360/RC240 increases heat dissipation.

High-Performance Water Block

The high-performance copper base plate accelerates the heat conductivity. The pre-filled coolant reduces any hassle for liquid replenishment. Additionally, the reinforced sleeved cable delivers heavy durability and prevents the tubing from any damage.

Compatibility

Floe RC360/RC240 is compatible with Thermaltake RC DDR4 Memory Modules – Our modules feature the same quality that customers expect from the TOUGHRAM Memory line. Launching in frequencies of 3,200MHz, 3,600MHz, 4,000MHz and 4,400MHz in kits of 8GBx4 modules, you’ll be sure to find a configuration to fit your custom PC allowing installation capacity of up to 32GB on mainstream 4-DIMM slots.

More information on the Thermaltake RC DDR4 Memory Modules:

Tightly-Screened ICs

Memory chips are thoroughly-screened to provide optimal frequency and response time performance.



Optimized 10-layer PCB with 2oz Copper

Specially optimized 10-layer PCB with 2oz copper inner layer provides enhanced electrical conduction to deliver uncompromised speed and reliability for maximum overclocking performance.

High-Quality Gold Fingers

Use of 10μ gold fingers for enhanced durability and high wear resistance.

Intel XMP 2.0 Ready

Overlock with ease and optimize system stability with a simple setting.

Warranty and Pricing

Thermaltake Floe RC360 / RC240 ARGB all in one liquid CPU & RAM cooler kits will be available for purchase in Q1 2020 via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

Floe RC360 / RC240 ARGB all in one liquid CPU & RAM cooler kits are backed by a two-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network. For up-to-date pricing of the Thermaltake Floe RC360 / RC240 please refer to the Thermaltake website or contact your local Thermaltake sales or PR representative.