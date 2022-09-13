Menu
Company

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Announced; Brings Over 400 Final Fantasy Songs to PlayStation 4 and Switch

Ule Lopez
Sep 13, 2022
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Final Fantasy

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy is a series that’s a much smaller title compared to other ventures by Square Enix. It’s seen a few games released across various Nintendo platforms, including the Nintendo 3DS. Anyways, at the September 13 Nintendo Direct, Square Enix has a brand-new game in this series called Theatrhythm Final Bar Line.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line plays like how the previous titles played before. The game will feature over 380 songs players can access either alone or in a four-player setting. Four players will be able to play locally or online throughout iconic Final Fantasy tracks either together or competing against one another. You can view the game’s trailer below.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Dying Light 2 Chapter 2: A Huntress and a Hag Now Available for Free

Music from virtually every mainline Final Fantasy title makes an appearance, such as Veiled in Black from Final Fantasy XV. The game also features songs from other media within the series, like One-Winged Angel (Advent) from Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. As players progress through the game, they can unlock songs that they can freely listen to without having to perform them.

The game will also have some DLC available to purchase, too. Players can purchase one of two Deluxe Versions. The Digital Deluxe Edition of Theatrhythm Final Bar Line will come with the base game and Season Pass 1, as well as 27 additional songs, and the Premium Digital Deluxe Edition has the benefits of the Digital Deluxe Edition, plus Season Passes 2 and 3. Some of these DLC songs include music from the NieR series, Live A Live, and Octopath Traveler.

As for when Theatrhythm Final Bar Line releases, this game will launch on February 16th, 2023, for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The base game, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Premium Digital Deluxe Edition are all available for preorder right now, which you can do on the PlayStation Store or the Nintendo eShop. We’ll continue to update as more information for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is released.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order