Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Announced; Brings Over 400 Final Fantasy Songs to PlayStation 4 and Switch

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy is a series that’s a much smaller title compared to other ventures by Square Enix. It’s seen a few games released across various Nintendo platforms, including the Nintendo 3DS. Anyways, at the September 13 Nintendo Direct, Square Enix has a brand-new game in this series called Theatrhythm Final Bar Line.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line plays like how the previous titles played before. The game will feature over 380 songs players can access either alone or in a four-player setting. Four players will be able to play locally or online throughout iconic Final Fantasy tracks either together or competing against one another. You can view the game’s trailer below.

Celebrate 35 years of @FinalFantasy with Theatrhythm Final Bar Line on February 16, 2023 on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 🎶 Experience 385 music tracks from across the whole series and so much more! Click on the link to learn more: https://t.co/ORvNjagF9U #FF35th pic.twitter.com/KK82bCFpTl — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) September 13, 2022

Music from virtually every mainline Final Fantasy title makes an appearance, such as Veiled in Black from Final Fantasy XV. The game also features songs from other media within the series, like One-Winged Angel (Advent) from Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. As players progress through the game, they can unlock songs that they can freely listen to without having to perform them.

The game will also have some DLC available to purchase, too. Players can purchase one of two Deluxe Versions. The Digital Deluxe Edition of Theatrhythm Final Bar Line will come with the base game and Season Pass 1, as well as 27 additional songs, and the Premium Digital Deluxe Edition has the benefits of the Digital Deluxe Edition, plus Season Passes 2 and 3. Some of these DLC songs include music from the NieR series, Live A Live, and Octopath Traveler.

As for when Theatrhythm Final Bar Line releases, this game will launch on February 16th, 2023, for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The base game, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Premium Digital Deluxe Edition are all available for preorder right now, which you can do on the PlayStation Store or the Nintendo eShop. We’ll continue to update as more information for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is released.