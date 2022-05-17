Final Fantasy XV Reaches Tabata’s Lifetime Sales Target of 10 Million Copies Worldwide

Final Fantasy XV sales have surpassed 10 million copies worldwide, Square Enix has announced.

The news was announced through the official Japanese Final Fantasy XV Twitter account just now. “Final Fantasy XV has achieved cumulative worldwide sales of 10 million units!”, the translated tweet reads.

Being in development for roughly a decade, Final Fantasy XV was finally released back in November of 2016 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The PC version launched in 2018, followed by a Stadia version in 2019. Interestingly, close to the game’s launch in 2016, game director Hajime Tabata said that the game would need to sell 10 million copies globally in order for him and his team to consider the title to be successful.

"10 million is a voluntary goal of the project team, which has nothing to do with the profit line”, Tabata explained at a press conference in L.A. in 2016. “To be honest, it's a bit too big, but it's important to think about what it takes to get close to this platform. Thinking about it, I dare to set a big goal and work on it.”

Final Fantasy XV received various expansions following its initial release in 2016, the final one being “Episode Ardyn” in which players learn the truth behind the charismatic villain of the game.