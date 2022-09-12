New Nintendo Direct to Air on September 13th; Fatal Frame 4 Re-Release May Be Among the Announced Games

A new Nintendo Direct has been announced today, promising to bring new information on titles releasing in the next few months.

The new Direct, which will be around 40 minutes long, will air on YouTube at 7 a.m PT, 10 a.m ET to provide new information on games launching this Winter, as confirmed by Nintendo on Twitter.

To respect the period of national mourning in the UK for the death of Queen Elizabeth II, tomorrow's Nintendo Direct will not be livestreamed in the United Kingdom, and it will be available on demand from 4 p.m. UK time on YouTube.

Alongside new information on already announced titles, it is likely that new games will be announced during this September Nintendo Direct. The ever-reliable The Snitch, who correctly revealed information regarding several titles before their official announcement, has teased a re-release of the fourth entry in the Fatal Frame series, Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, which was released on the Nintendo Wii back in 2008 and never made it to the West.

The upcoming Nintendo Direct may also bring some new information on The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess Switch ports that have been rumored to be coming for a while now. Insider Jeff Grubb stated a few days ago that chances are extremely high for an announcement during the September Direct, as it will be like a Zelda blowout for Nintendo.

The September Nintendo Directs have always delivered in some way or another, so this year's will definitely do the same as well. Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer to see what Nintendo has in store, so be sure to stay tuned for all the latest news.