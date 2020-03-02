The Wonderful 101: Remastered Is Not Launching on Xbox One Due to Porting Difficulties

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is not releasing on Xbox One, and this due to some porting difficulties.

Speaking with Gematsu at PAX East 2020, Hideki Kamiya has been asked about the game not releasing on Xbox One, despite a port being considered as a stretch goal for the Kickstarter campaign. According to Kamiya, porting the game to the console would have been difficult.

DOOM Eternal Director Has Been “Stunned” by Nintendo Switch Version; It Will Surprise People

But the fact of the matter was that the original engine for the game and the engine for the Xbox One are very different, and it’s not easy to port like the other systems. So as a result of that, unfortunately, and regrettably, we had to relinquish the Xbox One release.

Kamiya further elaborated on the matter, saying that the porting process would have been costly, and the team cannot do it in-house. An Xbox One release of The Wonderful 101: Remastered isn't being ruled out entirely, however, as getting enough money will make it possible to undertake the costly porting process.

It’s just a very costly thing to do and we don’t have the ability to do it in-house. I don’t want to say it will never happen. If the right things come together and we get enough money, it might be possible, but it’s just an expensive thing to do. We did want to do it—it’s purely for that reason that we couldn’t.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered launches this coming May on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game will come with some gameplay tweaks as well as additional content that will be accessed outside of the main campaign.

This isn’t just a simple port, either. We’ve tuned the controls for each new platform and made several adjustments that should make it easier to grasp and play. On top of that, we’ve improved the image quality and frame rate to suit modern hardware. On the whole, I’d say The Wonderful 101: Remastered is the definitive edition of the game!