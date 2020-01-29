The Witcher 3 Realistic Quality Booster Improves Phoenix Lighting Mod, Introduces MXAO Ambient Occlusion

The Witcher 3 received a few very good lighting mods, such as the Super Turbo Lighting mod and the Phoenix Lighting mod. Things can always be improved, however, a new ReShade preset that has been released this week makes some improvements to the Phoenix Lighting mod that make everything look better and more realistic.

The Realistic Quality Booster for Phoenix Lighting boosts the mod by adding sharpness to the image, depth to shadows and some de-saturation to give a more realistic look to the game. The preset also introduces MXAO, a screen space ambient occlusion technique

This Reshade is meant to improve the final image quality of the game while still being 100% playable in all situations. This is achieved with a combination of subtle, yet effective, techniques: Increase the sharpness and definition of objects on screen with AdaptiveSharpen

Desaturate slightly the image to obtain a more realistic color output with Colourfulness

Create more depth on objects and characters to help reading the image better with MXAO - a screen space ambient occlusion technique. You should not have any impact on The Witcher 3 performance - or pretty low one - 100% tied to your machine specs. Remember to check the box "Performance Mode" in the Reshade in-game menu. Saves you a couple of frames per second.

MXAO introduced by The Witcher 3 Realistic Quality Booster is an SSAO algorithm designed to be a replacement for faulty AA implementation in modern games.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.