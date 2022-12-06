The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Will Be Compatible With Several Popular Mods; New Gameplay Footage Shared

The Witcher 3 next-gen update will be compatible with some of the most popular mods developed for the previous version of the game, CD Projekt Red confirmed.

A list detailing which of the most popular compatible mods has been shared on the publisher's official forums, confirming that mods such as the Over 9000 - Weight Limit Mod, Fast Travel from Anywhere, Super Turbo Lighting Mods, Increased Creature Loot,, and others will be compatible with the new update at launch. All the other non-compatible mods will require updates from their creator to work with the new version of the game.

In other news, plenty of other The Witcher 3 next-gen update has been shared online by several outlets such as Digital Foundry and GameSpot, providing a new look at the new features coming to the popular open-world RPG. You can find the footage below.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. The next-gen update will launch on December 14th on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE

Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.

Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.

Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.

Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.