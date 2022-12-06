The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Will Be Compatible With Several Popular Mods; New Gameplay Footage Shared

The Witcher 3 next-gen update will be compatible with some of the most popular mods developed for the previous version of the game, CD Projekt Red confirmed.
A list detailing which of the most popular compatible mods has been shared on the publisher's official forums, confirming that mods such as the Over 9000 - Weight Limit Mod, Fast Travel from Anywhere, Super Turbo Lighting Mods, Increased Creature Loot,, and others will be compatible with the new update at launch. All the other non-compatible mods will require updates from their creator to work with the new version of the game.
In other news, plenty of other The Witcher 3 next-gen update has been shared online by several outlets such as Digital Foundry and GameSpot, providing a new look at the new features coming to the popular open-world RPG. You can find the footage below.
The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. The next-gen update will launch on December 14th on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE
Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.
- Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.
- Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.
- Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.
