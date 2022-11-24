The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Early Comparison Video Highlights Noticeable Visual Improvements

A new The Witcher 3 next-gen update early comparison video has been shared online, highlighting some of the visual improvements that will be included in the upcoming update.

The new video, which has been put together by Cycu1, compares the footage that was shown during yesterday's presentation with footage from the vanilla release running on an RTX 3080 GPU at max settings. While most of the visual improvements are thanks to ray tracing features, there are a few more subtle improvements, like the grass and draw distance improvements, that will make the game look better even when these features are off.

The visual improvements coming with The Witcher 3 next-gen update are further highlighted in a new screenshot which can be found here, as reported by Benji-Sales.

Great comparison made by Adrian28x on Reddit showcasing the difference between regular Witcher 3 and and the Next-Gen Version Huge improvements to lighting, foliage destiny, textures, and draw distance / level of detail at a distance. For freehttps://t.co/hzNFGW3P26 pic.twitter.com/CfgsHshUU3 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) November 23, 2022

The Witcher 3 next-gen update will launch for free on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on December 14th. Check out Nathan's report for all the details on the free update.

PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE

Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.