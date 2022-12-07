The Witcher 3 Next-Gen New Footage Focuses on Epic Combat Sequences With New Camera Settings

New The Witcher 3 next-gen footage was shared online today, providing a new look at the new version of the game ahead of next week's launch.

The new footage, which was shared on the series' official Twitter profile, showcases some combat sequences set in Velen, Skellige, and Toussaint with the new camera settings, which make fighting enemies look more epic than ever.

Fight for Ciri.

Fight to protect the helpless.

Fight for principles.

Fight as you were taught in a manner worthy of a witcher from the School of the Wolf 🐺 Remember where you grew up and use it against your opponents! pic.twitter.com/uqMpMCFNBe — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 7, 2022

The new camera settings are only a small part of the additions that will be coming to The Witcher 3 with the next-gen update. Among them will be ray tracing features, including ray-traced ambient occlusion, shadows, and reflections, FSR 2 support on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, a new photo mode, and more. The new update will also support some of the most popular mods available for the base game at launch.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. The next-gen update will launch next week, on December 14th, on PC and current-generation consoles.

PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE

Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.

Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.

Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.

Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.