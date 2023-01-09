The Witcher 3 Next-Gen HD Reworked Project Receives Preview Video Showing Off Skellige

A new The Witcher 3 Next-Gen HD Reworked Project video has been released, providing a preview of Skellige Isles.

As covered last month, famous modder ‘Halk Hogan’ is working on the next-gen version of his popular visual overhaul project, and the modder has now released a new preview video, showcasing Skellige.

“Here it is, the first preview of the upcoming HDRP NextGen Edition”, Hogan writes. “This is just a small part of the all visual improvements you will experience in the second quarter of this year. Modification it's coming for complete edition (4.0+) but also for old 1.31/1.32 versions.”

You can check out the new preview video below:

As some of you might know, CD Projekt Red has implemented the HD Reworked Project mod in the recent next-gen version of The Witcher 3. Still, “Halk Hogan” claims that this new version of his mod will pack assets that are even on a higher level than in the previous version of the mod. “I can tell you that the upcoming HDRP version called NextGen Edition is really huge, the list of changes and new improvements is really long, and the quality of assets is definitely on a much higher level than you could experience in the last available version (12.0 Ultimate)”, the modder wrote last month.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen update and all of its expansions are available now across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The update is free for those already owning The Witcher 3 on said platforms.

“Enhanced with the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware in mind, the upcoming release of CD Projekt Red’s award-winning role-playing game will feature dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements over the original. These include ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, as well as a variety of mods integrated into the experience, among many others. You can also look forward to new additional content inspired by The Witcher series from Netflix.”