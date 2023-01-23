The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Next-Gen Receives White Orchard Preview; Expected to Release in Q2 2023

The upcoming next-gen version of Halk Hogan's The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project has received a new preview video.

Earlier this month, creator Halk Hogan released a Skellige Isles preview, and we now have a new video showing off the first playable area in the game - White Orchard with all of its fruit orchards. The video shows the improvements that Hogan is working on in order to improve further the recently-released next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. As expected, this mod will only be released for the game's PC version and will also work with versions V1.31/1.32 (pre-next-gen).

A release date for this next-gen version of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project has yet to be announced, but the modder has confirmed that he plans to release this mod in the second quarter of 2023 (somewhere between April and July 2023).

"Let's go with another preview of HDRP NextGen Edition!", 'Halk Hogan' writes. "To clarify the situation, the official nextgen version of the game (PC, PS5, Xbox series S/X) has implemented HD Reworked Project 12.0 "Ultimate". HDRP Nextgen is a pc-only modification that will be released in Q2 2023 on Nexusmods. It will be the culmination of this project, to make The Witcher 3 a beautiful gem for a long time. More info soon."

Check out the new preview video down below:

For those who have been living under a rock for the past years (or for those who aren't into modding) - The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is one of the most popular visual overhaul packages for the game. The mod reworks the game with thousands of higher-quality assets, textures, and models alongside numerous improvements and fixes.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Into modding? Check out this graphical showcase of the game running on an NVIDIA RTX 4090 with the Benis Lighting Mod.