The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Sets New Player Record on Steam Following Netflix Witcher Show Release

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has hit a new player record on Steam following the release of the Witcher series on Netflix.

Last week we already reported that Witcher 3 sales resurged following the release of the show on Netflix, and as of yesterday, CD Projekt Red’s Witcher installment from 2015 has set a new concurrent player record on Valve’s digital platform with more than 94.600 players playing the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at the same time through Steam.

The Witcher’s Henry Cavill is a PC Loyalist, Knew Geralt from the Games Before Books

The game managed to hit 92.268 concurrent players on Steam upon its release back in May of 2015, but four years after its release, this player record has now been beaten. This amazing feat has also been noticed by CD Projekt Red’s community lead, Marcin Momot, who took to Twitter to share the new record.

As reported earlier, there has also been a slight uptick in popularity on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Interestingly, the spike in players comes from the original versions of the game instead of its Game of the Year edition. This applies to all platforms.

The Witcher Netflix show debuted earlier this month and is already one of the biggest shows in the US, despite poor reviews from critics. According to demand measurement platform, Parrot Analytics, the show is one of the most in-demand original streaming shows in the US. According to early data, The Witcher is only beating beaten by Netflix’s Stranger Things and Disney Plus’ ‘The Mandalorian’.

A second season for The Witcher has also been ordered by Netflix.

The Witcher 3 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. For those who have been living under a rock for the past four years and still have to purchase this masterpiece – the Witcher 3 is currently available through Steam with a 70% discount for $8.99. The complete edition of the game, including all DLCs and expansion packs, is currently available for PlayStation 4 through the official US PS Store for $14.99. Similar deals are available for the Xbox One version through the Microsoft Store. Switch owners will have to pay more to play this title on Nintendo’s hybrid platform – we haven’t seen the game selling for less than $39.99 via the Nintendo eShop.