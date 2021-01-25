The Witcher 3 Magical Graphics Settings Mod Introduces Stable Beyond Ultra Settings
A new The Witcher 3 mod that has been released online introduces new graphics settings that go beyond ultra.
The Magical Graphics Settings mod introduces Magical settings that go beyond the game's Ultra settings, further improving the game's visuals. Unlike other similar mods, however, the Magical Graphics Settings underwent extensive testing to make sure the new settings don't impact stability.
Mod stability and code cleanliness are paramount. I have in-game tested these values to a "you better get off the computer or we're getting a divorce" type of commitment. Please understand the intent of this mod is to go a setting above Ultra, not to change the entire look of the game. I want to give a proportionally visual and performance effect like going from Medium to High or High to Ultra presets.
The Witcher 3 Magical Graphics Settings mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A next-gen upgrade is releasing this year on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.
KEY FEATURES
Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.
- Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.
- Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.
- Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.
