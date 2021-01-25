The Witcher 3 Magical Graphics Settings Mod Introduces Stable Beyond Ultra Settings

A new The Witcher 3 mod that has been released online introduces new graphics settings that go beyond ultra.

The Magical Graphics Settings mod introduces Magical settings that go beyond the game's Ultra settings, further improving the game's visuals. Unlike other similar mods, however, the Magical Graphics Settings underwent extensive testing to make sure the new settings don't impact stability.

Cyberpunk 2077 1.1 Patch Game-Breaking Bug Workaround Detailed

Mod stability and code cleanliness are paramount. I have in-game tested these values to a "you better get off the computer or we're getting a divorce" type of commitment. Please understand the intent of this mod is to go a setting above Ultra, not to change the entire look of the game. I want to give a proportionally visual and performance effect like going from Medium to High or High to Ultra presets.















The Witcher 3 Magical Graphics Settings mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A next-gen upgrade is releasing this year on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.