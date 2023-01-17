The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Looks Incredible With Benis Lighting Mod In New RTX 4090 Showcase Video

Despite having been released back in 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt continues to be one of the best-looking open-world games ever released. With the next-gen update and select mods, the role-playing game developed by CD Projekt Red looks positively stunning.

A new modding showcase shared on YouTube by Digital Dreams shows how beautiful The Witcher 3 can look with every setting maxed out and a selection of mods, including the excellent Benis Lighting Mod, which improves the game's atmosphere considerably.

As we previously reported, a lot of mods have been released for The Witcher 3 next-gen update since its launch last month. A mod restoring HBAO+ for the DirectX 11 version was released yesterday, following mods that improve water, update DLSS 3.0 Frame Generation, optimize ray tracing, and more.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. The new content introduced in the next-gen update will release in the future on previous-generation consoles and Nintendo Switch in the future.

You are Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. Before you stands a war-torn, monster-infested continent you can explore at will. Your current contract? Tracking down Ciri — the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world.

Updated to the latest version, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt comes with new features and items, including a built-in Photo Mode, swords, armor, and alternate outfits inspired by The Witcher Netflix series — and more!

Behold the dark fantasy world of the Continent like never before! This edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been enhanced with numerous visual and technical improvements, including vastly improved level of detail, a range of community created and newly developed mods for the game, real-time ray tracing, and more — all implemented with the power of modern PCs in mind.