The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate New Preview Video Highlights Amazing Texture Quality

A new preview video of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate mod has been released online recently, showcasing the soon to be released new version of the popular project.

The new video, shared on YouTube by the mod's creator Halk Hogan, highlights the amazing quality of the textures that will be included in the new version.

Halk Hogan also provided an update on The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate release date, which should be confirmed in around two weeks.

Hello everyone! Unfortunately, I can't give the exact release date yet, but I promise I'll give it to you soon (video with release date in two weeks). I have a worse time in my life right now, but I believe it will be okay and I will be able to make HDRP 12.0 as best I can, to make the Witcher 3 most beautiful ever. Thanks for all support and see you soon in the Witcher 3 with HDRP 12.0!

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project introduces high-quality textures to the game, textures that are consistent with CD Projekt Red's artistic vision. Needless to say, the mod makes the massive role-playing game developed by the Polish team look better than ever.

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Mod Features Very high quality detailed textures with great sharpness and performance, without any unnecessary VRAM losses (no unnecessary big textures for small stuff) Very high quality accurate normal maps, a lot of them is baked from high poly meshes, these normals combined with detail normalmaps giving amazing look with almost any performance hit! High quality meshes with a lot of details, a lot of them are created from scratch, good optimization is preserved Better objects LODs ( Level of Detail), rendering distance of some objects are slightly increased Specially customized materials for all reworked stuff everything consistent with the original CDPR artistic vision

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate will release on a yet to be confirmed date.