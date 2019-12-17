VR Game The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Gets Brand New Gameplay Trailer

A new trailer has been released today for The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners, a new VR game launching next month (on January 23rd) on PC via Steam and later in the year on PlayStation 4.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, is a gameplay trailer featuring plenty of action.

Saints & Sinners is a game unlike any other in The Walking Dead universe. Every challenge you face and decision you make is driven by YOU. Fight the unread, scavenge through the flooded ruins of New Orleans, and face gut-wrenching choices for you and the other survivors. Live The Walking Dead's dark drama in your own skin.

Several different editions have also been announced, such as the Standard, Deluxe and Collector's Editions.

Standard Edition – $39.99 PlayStation VR Pre-order not available but there is a free Playstation theme available for Playstation players in the coming weeks.

Oculus Store or Steam or The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners website Digital game code + Pre-order bonus cosmetic In-game item: craft recipe for "The Sheriff" (Revolver)

Tourist Edition (Digital Deluxe Edition) – $49.99 Digital game code + Bonus cosmetic In-game items: In-game craft recipe for "The Judge" (Baseball Bat) In-game craft recipe for "The Sheriff" (Revolver) In-game craft recipe for "The National” (Combat Knife) "Bustomization" New Orleans voodoo dolls

Tower Edition (Collector's Edition) – $149.99 Available only via The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners website Digital game code + Bonus In-game items: In-game craft recipe for "The Judge" (Baseball Bat) In-game craft recipe for "The Sheriff" (Revolver) In-game craft recipe for "The National” (Combat Knife) "Bustomization" New Orleans voodoo dolls

Collector's SWAG Physical Items Special Edition Reversible Unicorn Backpack / HMD Travel Case Magnetic Camping Lantern Concept Art Stash Collector Saints or Sinners Challenge Coin Set of 4 Collector’s Pins Eerie Postcard 16GB "Thumb" Drive



The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners launches for Oculus Rift, Rift S, and Quest, HTC Vive and Cosmos on January 23rd, 2020. The PlayStation 4 version will be released sometime during Spring 2020.