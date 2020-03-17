The Galaxy S20 has been out for almost two weeks, however, out initial impressions have revealed that the device is a lot better than we had previously expected. Samsung has added a lot of great things into the new big thing while staying true to most of the older elements that the company is known for.

However, as with most of the newer devices, running into software issues is a very common occurrence. What is more important is just how hard at work a company is in order to make the experience better. We recently reported that Samsung is pushing out the Android 10 update for some of the older, non-flagship devices available in the market. But it seems like the company is also looking after the Galaxy S20 series when it comes to improved software.

The New Galaxy S20 Update Will Sort Battery Issues, Along With Fixes for Wi-Fi Stability, and Camera App

According to Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, the upcoming update should be fixing issues such as overheating while wireless charging, camera app freezing, battery management, and Wi-Fi instability. While we did not face the majority of the issues reported in our unit, the battery is something that the S20 can really use some work on, especially when you are running in the 120Hz mode.

You can have a look at the tweet below.

I was just told these are the fixes in the next major S20 update: Overheating while Qi Charging

Camera App freezing

Battery Management

Wifi Unstable — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 16, 2020

While the update does look promising, it is also important to keep in mind that there is no official word as to when the update will be releasing. However, it does seem like that the update will be hitting all three devices. With that said, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is the one phone that will be needing most of the care as users across the internet have reported issues with the camera not performing as expected.

Do you own one of the three devices? How is your experience so far with the updated hardware and the 120Hz screen. Let us know your thoughts and for more coverage on Galaxy S20 series, keep checking back.