The Sony WH-1000XM5 Could End Up Costing a Pretty Penny

For those who are wondering about how much they are supposed to pay for the Sony WH-1000XM5, the successor to the wonderful Sony WH-1000XM4, it is safe to say that Sony will be unveiling these headphones sometime this month or next month, for that matter. A lot of things have already been leaked about these new headphones including the renders anhttps://wccftech.com/sony-wh-1000xm5-headphones-to-launch-on-may-12-leaked-packaging-suggests-30-hour-battery-life/d retail packaging but pricing is something that we have not yet touched on.

However, according to a new tip from Roland Quandt, we now have a word on how much the Sony WH-1000XM5 could end up costing and if you are looking to save some money, that might not be the case.

At 450 Euros, the Sony WH-1000XM5 Might Be a Tough Sell for the More Budget-Minded Folk

Now, before I tell you about the price, remember that this is the price in euros, which means that your mileage might be different altogether, but hey, if you are looking for the best wireless headphones, I doubt anything can top Sony WH-1000XM5.

Sony WH-1000XM5: ~450 Euro. Ouch. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 12, 2022

According to Quandt, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is going to cost ~450 Euros, which roughly translates to around $470. For the sake of comparison, the Sony WH-1000XM4 was launched for just $350. So, you might be looking at a premium here, but it is too early to say anything.

I have been using the Sony WH-1000XM4 ever since Sony launched them and they are by far the best active noise cancellation headphones that I have owned. Everything from the battery life to the build quality and sound quality is amazing and with the Sony WH-1000XM5 coming soon and with improvements to almost everything, I cannot wait to try out how these headphones pan out and as far as the price is concerned, we still have to wait and see what the official price is.