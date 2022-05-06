Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones to Launch on May 12, Leaked Retail Packaging Suggests 30 Hour Battery Life

Sony is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Sony WH-1000XM5 soon and the prominent noise-canceling headphone has a lot going for it. It was previously heard that the headphones could potentially end up offering up to 40 hours of battery life. Now, we have a launch date and the potential price of the Sony WH-1000XM5 in our hands. Moreover, leaked images of the headphone's retail packaging have surfaced online that confirms the new design. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Sony WH-1000XM5 to Launch on May 12 With a Price Tag Less Than Apple's AirPods Max But Might Not Feature a 40-Hour Battery Life

The leaked images of the retail packaging of the Sony WH-1000XM5 were originally shared on a Sony subreddit. It corroborates the new design that switches from the swiveling arms to an exposed arm with a single contact point with the earcups. The earcups on the headphone appear to be slightly bigger than its predecessor. Now, the company has begun teasing the Sony WH-1000XM5 on its website with a launch date set for May 12 but the price has not been mentioned at this point.

As mentioned earlier, it was previously heard that the Sony WH-1000XM5 will feature a 40-hour battery life with active noise cancellation turned on. The rumored battery life was 10-hours more than the XM4's 30-hour battery life. According to the leaked images, the Sony WH-1000XM5 will only feature 30-hour battery life, instead of 40-hours. However, the specifications listed on the retail packaging could be referring to the battery life when Sony's Hi-Res LDAC audio coding technology is enabled. The battery life could potentially stretch to 40 hours when LDAC is turned off. Take note that these are mere speculations and the final word rests with the company.

Sony could have kept the battery life the same to keep the WH-1000XM5 lightweight for portability. We will know for sure when the company announces the headphones on May 12. As for the price, the Sony WH-1000XM5 could be offered at $399, as per the Korean blog Naver. This means that the price could be more than the XM4's $349 price tag. In comparison, the Sony WH-1000XM5 will still be cheaper than Apple's AirPods Max.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your speculations regarding the launch and price of the Sony WH-1000XM5? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.