The Quinfall Alpha Gameplay Shows an Intriguing MMORPG; Developer Promises Biggest World (2016km²) in Genre

Turkish developer Vawraek Technology premiered an Alpha gameplay trailer for its debut game, an intriguing fantasy MMORPG called The Quinfall.

Made with the Unity engine, the game already looks very good, considering the development stage and the relatively low budget. Vawraek Technology is also planning to add NVIDIA RTX effects (likely including DLSS) and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.

A narrating voice explained many features of The Quinfall, starting with the world and its size, which is said to be the biggest ever in the genre.

Lands of Quinfall feature a variety of landforms, mountains, lakes, and rivers that are shaped according to their respective biomes and climates. The local flora also corresponds to the biome.

Cities are strategically spread across cliffs, shores, mountains, and even underground in a vast, 2016km² land.

In this world, seasons and weather conditions like rain and snow interact with your character as well as objects. Plants and some animals may decline in number in certain climates. Some areas may be subjected to floods, and some may surface as a result of draughts.

Gameplay-wise, the developers promise a fresh MMORPG experience where players can visit shops and taverns owned by other players, play mini-games and board games with others, and even create their own music.

NPCs won't just stay idle waiting for you in The Quinfall, so certain smiths and merchants may not be where you would expect them at all times. Gathering information by talking to NPCs is very important to unlock hidden areas and other secrets, which require solving puzzles or even deciphering codes.

The crafting system seems to be fairly complex, too. Players will get to choose from 11 professions.

You can plant seeds according to landforms and climate and harvest them for farming. If you don't have enough time, you can employ workers or real players and take time off to discover Quinfall.

All professions are related to one another. Cooking allows one to create meals and desserts that give special powers in different fields. With Chemistry, you can obtain formulas and create powerful potions that heal your character or your friends. You can fish in lakes, rivers, and seas for various species.

Some animals in different biomes can be tamed for the production of certain materials with the Husbandry profession. You can also extract different resources from trees, plants, and ores in various areas. This allows you to level up your profession level.

The Quinfall also supports seafaring gameplay. Players build a ship to sail out to the ocean, where they struggle against weather conditions, pirates, other players, and even monsters like the Kraken, hoping to find untold treasures on some far-off island.

If all this sounds interesting, you can sign up for the upcoming Closed Beta on the official website.