The New iPad 10 Features Slower USB-C Port Compared to All Other Models

Apple announced the new iPad 10 alongside the M2 iPad Pro models recently with major design changes. Apple's cheapest iPad now features a design similar to the iPad Pro and iPad Air models. Apple also ditched the Lightning port on the iPad 10 in favor of a USB-C port. According to the latest findings, the new iPad 10 features slower USB-C speeds compared to the entire iPad lineup.

Apple's Latest iPad 10 Features Slower Data Transfer Speeds Compared to All Other Models

According to The Verge, the USB-C port on iPad 10 is limited to USB 2.0 speeds of up to 480Mbps for data transfer. What this means is that the data transfer speed on the latest iPad is the same as its predecessor, despite switching from Lightning to a USB-C port. In contrast, all other iPad models feature faster data transfer speeds.

The M1 iPad Pro and the newer models offer Thunderbolt 3 capabilities with data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps. The M1 iPad Air 5 is capable of transferring data at 10 Gbps while the iPad Air 4 and the iPad mini 6 can reach speeds up to 5 Gbps. You can check out the data transfer speeds in Max Tech's YouTube video embedded below.

Apple has not shared details on the data transfer speeds on the iPad 10's technical specifications page. While it might not be a big deal for many users, it would redirect others to get the iPad Air or the iPad mini 6. If you are looking to get your hands on the iPad 10, you can still use AirDrop for faster wireless data transfer.

You can get your hands on the iPad 10 for $449 while the iPad Air 5 and iPad mini 6 are priced at $599 and $499, respectively. Other than this, the iPad 10 features a major redesign offering a bigger and better display with slimmer bezels. The company also removed the Home button and repositioned Touch ID in the Power button. You can check out our announcement post for more details.

