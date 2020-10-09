The Medium Release Date Announced With Brand New Trailer

The Medium, the third-person psychological horror game developed by Bloober Team, will release in two months on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The game's December 10th release date has been announced with a brand new trailer that can be watched right below.

The day when you will finally uncover a grim and unsettling reality, a different world that reflects ours like a dark mirror. As Marianne, you will encounter a mystery that only a medium can solve. December 10th, 2020 – the day when The Medium launches for PC, Xbox Series X and Series S. Watch a brand new video that gives you a closer look at the dual-reality world, showcasing the game's dark art style inspired by Polish artist Zdzisław Beksiński, and his dystopian surrealist work. Bloober Team’s artists have closely studied Beksiński’s paintings to bring the visually distinct and nightmarish atmosphere to life, pairing it with an evocative score from Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka to create a truly eerie experience.

The Medium is also now available for pre-order for both PC and Xbox Series X/S. All those who pre-order the game will get a 10% discount on all formats, while PC players will also receive The Medium Original Soundtrack featuring a ‘dual’ score soundtrack by legendary composer Akira Yamaoka, of Silent Hill fame, and Bloober

Team’s Arkadiusz Reikowski, and The Art of The Medium digital artbook.

The Medium launches on PC and Xbox Series X|S on December 10th. The game will also release on PlayStation 5 at a later time.