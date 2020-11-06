The Medium Slips to 2021, Leaving Xbox Series X/S With No Major New Exclusives in 2020

The Xbox Series X and S seem to be solid pieces of hardware, but unfortunately, the new consoles are launching without much in the way of exclusive next-gen games. The one bright spot on the calendar was Bloober Team’s innovative horror game The Medium, which was supposed to release in December. Unfortunately, those eager to give their Xbox Series X a workout will have to wait a bit longer, as The Medium has officially been delayed to 2021…

After much careful thought and consideration, today we have made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Medium to January 28, 2021. It wasn't an easy choice to make, but one made due the COVID-19 situation in Poland, as well as the current schedule of other games on the market. Bloober Team remains committed to delivering out biggest, most ambitious, fear-inducing experience to date. The additional development time will allow us to add further polish, ensuring we deliver our innovate, genre-pushing vision of interactive psychological horror. Rest assured, the delay will not stop us sharing information with you, and you can expect us to unravel a few more layers of The Medium's great mystery soon. Stay tuned and stay safe.

Haven’t been keeping up with The Medium? Here’s a quick official description:

Become a medium living in two different worlds: the real one and the spirit one. Haunted by the vision of a child’s murder, you travel to an abandoned hotel, which many years ago became the stage of an unthinkable tragedy. There you begin your search for difficult answers. As a medium with access to both worlds, you have a wider perspective and can see more clearly that there’s no one simple truth to what others perceive. Nothing is what it seems. The Medium features a “dual” soundtrack by Bloober Team’s Arkadiusz Reikowski and legendary composer Akira Yamaoka of Silent Hill fame.

The Medium arrives on PC and Xbox Series X/S on January 28, 2021.