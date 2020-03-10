The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki English Translation Patch To Release This Week; Trails of Cold Steel III PC Gets Playable Demo

The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki is finally going to become available in English with a lòot of quality of life improvements later this week.

Geofront, the translation group that has been working on the game's English translation for a while, announced that the PC will be released this week, on March 14th.

Xbox Series X, Project xCloud, What’s New in DirectX To Be Some Of The Highlights Of Microsoft’s March 18th Livestream

Among the quality of life improvements introduced by The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki patch are turbo mode, autosaves, higher resolutions and frame rates than the ones supported in the base PC release and more.

Quality of Life Enhancements — Exclusive to the Geofront mod of Zero are several quality of life improvements never before seen

in the Crossbell games, such as turbo mode, autosaves, and a message backlog. The mod also supports resolutions and frame rates

higher than those in the base PC version and provides several fixes for bugs that were once present. https://youtu.be/CQWEc9rPhR0

On a related note, a playable The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III demo has been released on Steam. The demo allows players to try out a very short sequence of the full game, as well as combat.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III is among the best entries in the series. While the game is certainly confusing for those who haven't played the previous two games, Trails of Cold Steel III offers very interesting story developments to those who are heavily invested in the series as a whole.

With its solid gameplay mechanics, excellent world-building and character development, The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel III is an excellent Japanese role-playing and a more than worthy new entry in the long-running series. Some small flaws like slow pacing do not impact the experience as much as the lack of knowledge about the entire series do, which lessens the impact of several events and plot development. This makes Trails of Cold Steel III a game that must be played only after the previous two entries in the series have been completed.