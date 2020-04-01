The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV to Launch in the West This Fall on PlayStation 4; PC, Nintendo Switch Versions to Launch Next Year

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, the final entry in the Trails of Cold Steel series, will be released in North America and Europe later this year.

Like the previous entry in the series, Trails of Cold Steel IV will be brought in the West by NISA, as confirmed by Game Informer. The publisher confirmed the game will release on PlayStation 4 this Fall, with PC and Nintendo Switch versions coming in 2021. A day one edition called Frontline Edition will be available for both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Comparison Video Highlights Graphics Improvements





The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III has been released last year on PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe, followed by a Steam release this year, and a Nintendo Switch release that will launch in June. The game is among the best entries in the series, and one of the best JRPGs released in recent times, thanks to its excellent story, worldbuilding, and characters.

With its solid gameplay mechanics, excellent world-building and character development, The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel III is an excellent Japanese role-playing and a more than worthy new entry in the long-running series. Some small flaws like slow pacing do not impact the experience as much as the lack of knowledge about the entire series do, which lessens the impact of several events and plot development. This makes Trails of Cold Steel III a game that must be played only after the previous two entries in the series have been completed.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV launches on PlayStation 4 this Fall. The PC and Nintendo Switch versions will be released in 2021.