The Last of Us Part II Takes 6 Trophies Home at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

The Last of Us Part II literally stole the show at this year's Golden Joystick Awards taking home 6 trophies.

The adventure game created by Naughty Dog received awards for Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, Best Audio, PlayStation Game of the Year, and Ultimate Game of the Year. For its accomplishment with the game, Naughty Dog also received a trophy for Studio of the Year.

Alongside The Last of Us Part II, other popular games like Fall Guys, No Man's Sky: Origins, Hades and Death Stranding have received awards. You can find the full list of the Golden Joystick 2020 Awards winners below.

Best Storytelling - The Last of Us 2

- The Last of Us 2 Best Multiplayer Game - Fall Guys

- Fall Guys Best Visual Design - The Last of Us 2

- The Last of Us 2 Best Game Expansion - No Man's Sky: Origins

- No Man's Sky: Origins Mobile Game of the Year - Lego Builder's Journey

- Lego Builder's Journey Best Audio - The Last of Us 2

- The Last of Us 2 Best Indie Game - Hades

- Hades Still Playing - Minecraft

- Minecraft Studio of the Year - Naughty Dog

- Naughty Dog Esports Game of the Year - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Best New Streamer / Broadcaster - iamBrandon

- iamBrandon Best Family Game - Fall Guys

- Fall Guys Best Gaming Community - Minecraft

- Minecraft Best Performer - Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan)

- Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan) Breakthrough Award - Innersloth (Among Us)

- Innersloth (Among Us) Outstanding Contribution - The Gaming Industry

- The Gaming Industry PC Game of the Year - Death Stranding

- Death Stranding Best Gaming Hardware - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 PlayStation Game of the Year - The Last of Us 2

- The Last of Us 2 Xbox Game of the Year - Ori and the Will of the Wisps

- Ori and the Will of the Wisps Nintendo Game of the Year - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Most Wanted Game - God of War: Ragnarok

- God of War: Ragnarok Critic's Choice - Hades

- Hades Ultimate Game of the Year - The Last of Us 2

The Last of Us Part II is among the best games released on PlayStation 4 this year, and one of the best cinematic games of all times.

There isn't a single other game available on PlayStation 4 that can capture the bleakness of what Naughty Dog has created with this experience, save for the first The Last of Us. It's a harrowing narrative that can club you in the face with the message that this world just isn't fair for anyone. From a critical opinion, The Last of Us Part II is one of the finest pieces of cinematic gaming ever created, but Naughty Dog's final sendoff to this console generation might leave you crying in the shower.

The Last of Us Part II is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.