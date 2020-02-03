The Last of Us Part 2 Rating Hints At Surprising Mature Content

The Last of Us Part 2 has been rated by the ESRB, and the rating revealed some details on what type of content players will experience with the game.

The full rating has yet to be revealed, but the game's official website confirmed that The Last of Us Part 2 will be suited to a mature audience and it will feature blood and gore, intense violence, strong language and use of drugs, which are not all that surprising considering they were all found in the original game. What is surprising, however, is the presence of nudity and sexual content. This points to the fact that The Last of Us Part 2 may end up being the most adult game developed by Naughty Dog so far.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 BB Update Now Live on all Formats; Includes New Heroes and More

The Last of Us Part 2 was originally scheduled for a February 2020 release, but the game eventually got delayed to May 29th as the developer needed additional time for polish.

It was during the last few weeks, as we were closing out sections of the game, that we realized we simply didn’t have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality. At this point we were faced with two options: compromise parts of the game or get more time. We went with the latter, and this new release date allows us to finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team.

The Last of Us Part II launches on PlayStation 4 on May 29th, 2020 worldwide.