The House of the Dead Remake is Coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia on April 28

Arcade rail shooters are something of an almost bygone era. Titles like Time Crisis and today’s subject, being The House of the Dead, are kind of lost on players that aren’t purely nostalgic for these titles. The House of the Dead actually got a remake earlier this month that was exclusive to Nintendo Switch, even.

That changes, though, as of an update today. Publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio have gone and revealed that the game will actually not be fully exclusive after all, and will be coming to other platforms later this month. The House of The Dead Remake is meant to be a revival of sorts for the title and brings its gameplay up to the quality standards of today.

You can watch the original trailer for the Nintendo Switch version below.

The trailer immediately shows the frenetic action these titles are known for, bombarding you with tons of zombies and monsters to gun down alone or with a friend. The House of the Dead was originally released in 1997 to arcades, about 25 years ago.

The game was a horror-themed rail shooter where players explored Curien Mansion while fighting off hordes of zombies. Its success in the arcades spawned multiple ports, spinoffs, and several sequels, while still retaining its rail-shooter qualities.

The House of the Dead Remake, which will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, PC via Steam and GOG, and Stadia, has a whole set of features coming with it. Those features include:

A rather large graphical uplift

Local two-player multiplayer

Multiple endings

Photo mode

Online achievements

Armory with unlockable weapons

Hordes of the undead monstrosities in a new game mode

Gallery with encountered enemies and bosses

The House of the Dead Remake is currently available now on Nintendo Switch. It will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and GOG, and Google Stadia on April 28.