The Galaxy S23+ Fully Leaks Out, Completing the Trio of Devices

Just a few hours after we showed you the Galaxy S23 Ultra in all four colors, the same source has decided to grace us with renders of the upcoming Galaxy S23+. The trio is finally complete since the base model leaked only yesterday.

As I said before, this leak is also coming from nieuwmobiel.nl and shows the Galaxy S23+ in all colors this time around. For those hoping for something different in color, it might be unpleasant to find out that the plus variant does not differ from the rest of the phones.

The Galaxy S23+ will be available in Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac

It looks like Samsung is keeping the color scheme consistent this time around. Of course, there might be some color options exclusive to the online store, but we don't have a word on that. For now, you can look at the renders below.

Again, the Galaxy S23+ looks much more like the base variant than the Ultra variant, which makes sense. Ever since the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Ultra variants are more or less different devices altogether that are more entrenched with the DNA of the now-defunct Galaxy Note series. I don't mind.

The Galaxy S23 series is going official on 1st February, later this year. Pre-registrations are now open and we have also heard some leaks about the phones. We know that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be powering these devices, new and improved camera systems, and better overall software optimization.

While the Galaxy S23 series might not be a huge upgrade over the Galaxy S22 series, for those who skipped the S22 series, this one makes sense. If you want to register yourself for the device, you can do so by going here.