Official Galaxy S23 Renders Smile for the Camera

The Galaxy S23 series is going official in less than a month on February 1st, and so far, we have seen a lot of leaks surrounding the devices. A few days ago, we gave you a glimpse of the leather cases for all three devices, and today, we have our first look at the Galaxy S23 renders, which look like press release images.

The Galaxy S23 leaks once more in muted colors and a rounded shape

Sadly, at the time of writing, we only have the renders for the base Galaxy S23, courtesy of Roland Quandt and winfuture.de, but we are sure that the remaining devices will leak soon. As expected, you do not see a lot of differences. Samsung is going for a rounded shape, reminiscent of the Galaxy SIII, but not as aggressive.

You can look at the renders below.

2 of 9

Even though not all renders are high-res, they give us a pretty good idea of what the Galaxy S23 will look like, and from this, you can get a pretty good idea about what the Galaxy S23+ will look like. As for the Ultra variant, that is an entirely different beast altogether and will be looking a lot like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which still is a solid phone.

As stated before, the Galaxy S23 series will be debuting on 1st February 2023. So far, we have not heard of any plans for other devices, so the event will only focus on the new phones. As always, Samsung will be offering some goodies for those who are preordering the phone. You too, can reserve your phone by going here.

Which phone are you excited about? Let us know in the comments below.