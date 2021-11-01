The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Visuals Look Vibrant and Natural With Culminated ENB and Over 850 Mods in New 4K Video

Despite having been released almost 10 years ago, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim continues to receive mods that improve both gameplay and visuals, making the game feel way more recent than it actually is.

Over the weekend, Digital Dreams shared a new 4K resolution video showcasing the game running with the Living Skyrim modlist, which includes over 850 mods, as well as with the Culminated ENB, a new ENB released a few months back that that gives the game a natural look with a nice blend of vibrant and dark visuals.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition Trailer Provides a First Look at Fishing and Other New Content

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will release in 10 days to celebrate the game's 10th anniversary. This new edition of the game, which will launch on current and previous generation consoles as well as on PC, will come with additional content such as fishing and more.

Fishing - Skyrim’s all-new Fishing mode creation lets you angle over 20 unique aquatic species across the area’s many bodies of water. Cook your catch for a meal, display it as trophy in your den or even keep it inside your own home aquarium – the choice is yours! With many of Skyrim’s fishing spots located in the region’s most breathtaking and tranquil spots, there’s nothing like unwinding on the shores as you tackle (pun intended) the questlines in this upcoming free creation.

- Skyrim's all-new Fishing mode creation lets you angle over 20 unique aquatic species across the area's many bodies of water. Cook your catch for a meal, display it as trophy in your den or even keep it inside your own home aquarium – the choice is yours! With many of Skyrim's fishing spots located in the region's most breathtaking and tranquil spots, there's nothing like unwinding on the shores as you tackle (pun intended) the questlines in this upcoming free creation. Ghosts of the Tribunal – Players will get the opportunity to earn over a dozen new weapons and armors previously featured in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

– Players will get the opportunity to earn over a dozen new weapons and armors previously featured in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. The Cause – This quest has players encounter the Mythic Dawn, who aim to form a new Oblivion gate, and features brand new enemies, locations, and weapons – not to mention a conjurable Daedric horse!

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is now available on PC and consoles worldwide. The Anniversary Edition will release on November 11th worldwide on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.