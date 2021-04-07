The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim New Mod Finally Lets Players Pet Dogs

A new The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim mod that has been released online a few days ago finally introduced a highly-requested, fundamental feature: the ability to pet dogs.

The Pet the Dog - Animations mod finally lets players pet any dog found in the game. The mod features three different animations that, while not perfect, will make any dog lover out there happy.

I realize this might seem like a joke mod given the date, but I assure you it is NOT. After 10 years, we've seen all sorts of ehem, interesting mods but there is one key aspect that was always missing, so I made it happen: Dragonborn, take off your iron gauntlets, for today is not the time to be dauntless. Forget about the greybeards and the voice, your duty is now only to rejoice. Yes, you heard it right: Tell Alduin, to put the apocalypse on hold, for I am proud to announce: " Yes, you can pet the dog! " Important note: I'm not an animator, these animations are not perfect. You must be facingthe dog straight forward for them to make sense most of the time, but hey, it's what we have and I'll gladly take it so I can pet my boy Meeko! (He's been through a lot, OK?)

You can take a look at the new animations introduced by The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Pet the Dog mod in the video below.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is now available on PC and consoles worldwide.