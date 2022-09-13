The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Legacy of Kain DLC Mod is a Must-Have Mod for Fans of the Series

A new Skyrim Legacy of Kain DLC mod has been released for both the Legacy Edition and Special Edition of the Elder Scrolls V.

Created by modder ‘Turelim Vampire’, the Freeport Island mod is a DLC-sized modification for Skyrim that adds a new world space set in the Legacy of Kain universe. Not only does it include a recreation of the Freeport map from the free-to-play Legacy of Kain PVP game Nosgoth, but also various ruined forts, temples, and crypts to explore. All of these locations are inspired by Blood Omen, Soul Reaver, or Nosgoth. In addition, this mod packs 13 quests, new followers, new armor, enemies from Nosgoth and Blood Omen, weapons from Soul Reaver 2, Blood Omen 2, and Soul Reaver alongside several new spells.

It’s a pretty exciting mod for sure and one that Legacy of Kain fans playing Skyrim will surely appreciate.

Down below you’ll find some screenshots of this mod in action.

As said, this mod is available for both the Legacy Edition and the Special Edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. As always, follow the installation instructions before using this mod.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available globally now for PC and consoles. Bethesda’s popular RPG was released back in 2011 and recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. To celebrate this anniversary, Bethesda released a special Anniversary Edition and upgrade.

