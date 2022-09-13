Menu
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Legacy of Kain DLC Mod is a Must-Have Mod for Fans of the Series

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 13, 2022
skyrim legacy of kain dlc mod

A new Skyrim Legacy of Kain DLC mod has been released for both the Legacy Edition and Special Edition of the Elder Scrolls V.

Created by modder ‘Turelim Vampire’, the Freeport Island mod is a DLC-sized modification for Skyrim that adds a new world space set in the Legacy of Kain universe. Not only does it include a recreation of the Freeport map from the free-to-play Legacy of Kain PVP game Nosgoth, but also various ruined forts, temples, and crypts to explore. All of these locations are inspired by Blood Omen, Soul Reaver, or Nosgoth. In addition, this mod packs 13 quests, new followers, new armor, enemies from Nosgoth and Blood Omen, weapons from Soul Reaver 2, Blood Omen 2, and Soul Reaver alongside several new spells.

It’s a pretty exciting mod for sure and one that Legacy of Kain fans playing Skyrim will surely appreciate.

Down below you’ll find some screenshots of this mod in action.

As said, this mod is available for both the Legacy Edition and the Special Edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. As always, follow the installation instructions before using this mod.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available globally now for PC and consoles. Bethesda’s popular RPG was released back in 2011 and recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. To celebrate this anniversary, Bethesda released a special Anniversary Edition and upgrade.

EPIC FANTASY REBORN
The next chapter in the highly anticipated Elder Scrolls saga arrives from the makers of the 2006 and 2008 Games of the Year, Bethesda Game Studios. Skyrim reimagines and revolutionizes the open-world fantasy epic, bringing to life a complete virtual world open for you to explore any way you choose.

LIVE ANOTHER LIFE, IN ANOTHER WORLD
Play any type of character you can imagine, and do whatever you want; the legendary freedom of choice, storytelling, and adventure of The Elder Scrolls is realized like never before.

ALL NEW GRAPHICS AND GAMEPLAY ENGINE
Skyrim’s new game engine brings to life a complete virtual world with rolling clouds, rugged mountains, bustling cities, lush fields, and ancient dungeons.

YOU ARE WHAT YOU PLAY
Choose from hundreds of weapons, spells, and abilities. The new character system allows you to play any way you want and define yourself through your actions.

DRAGON RETURN
Battle ancient dragons like you’ve never seen. As Dragonborn, learn their secrets and harness their power for yourself.

