The Elder Scrolls Series’ Future Teased With a Tweet and a Map

The future of The Elder Scrolls series is yet to be defined, but there is the chance that Bethesda is gearing up to reveal more of what awaits fans of the series in the future.

A few days back, a new tweet from the series' Official Twitter profile teased the future of the franchise with a map that may have provided some new details on the upcoming sixth entry.

Transcribe the past and map the future. 📖

Here's to a Happy New Year!🕯 pic.twitter.com/bL44CzLDIE — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) December 31, 2020

Fans of The Elder Scrolls series have been taking a good look at this map, and it has been suggested that one of the three candles may indicate the main location of TES VI, which could be Hammerfell, the home of the Redguards. The date on the map may also confirm that this tease is not for content coming to The Elder Scrolls Online, as 4E 182 is centuries ahead of the Second Era when the online game takes place.

The Elder Scrolls VI has been announced back in 2018, but nothing else has been said about the game since its announcement. As Starfield is supposed to be Bethesda's next big release, it may take a while longer to finally learn more of the next entry in the popular RPG serie.

It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations.

The Elder Scrolls VI is currently in development. A release date has yet to be confirmed.