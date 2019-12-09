The Elder Scrolls Legends Development Officially Halted by Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls Legends, the free-to-play collectible card game released in 2017, has had its development officially halted by Bethesda.

A Community Manager shared the bad news on the game's official subreddit.

Skyrim New Texture Pack Introduces 8K Textures Made With 3D Scans

We would like to provide an update on Legends in regard to new content. Our previous roadmap indicated we would be releasing one more set this year. We decided to put any new content development or releases on hold for the foreseeable future. This decision will not in any way affect the release and development of GAEA’s Asia-specific version of Legends, which is operated separately, but will inform our decisions on content and feature development going forward. Until then, you can still download and play Legends on all existing platforms and compete online as well as in the single-player modes. We will also continue to support the game with monthly reward cards and regular in-game events. New expansions and other future content, however, are no longer under active development. We will continue to provide ongoing maintenance support. To thank you all for supporting Legends these past few years, and for continuing to play with us, we are giving away The Tamriel Collection – an assortment of new, three-attribute cards and more – to all players for free upon their next login. We are immensely grateful to work on The Elder Scrolls Legends, to have you as a community, and we sincerely appreciate the love and support you’ve given us.

The Elder Scrolls Legends was supposed to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, but this announcement seems to suggest it won't happen anymore.

The developers at Sparkypants Studios, who took over from Dire Wolf Digital in 2018, also posted a sendoff letter to The Elder Scrolls Legends community.

To all our fans, As you may have already heard, Bethesda has shared news regarding future content for The Elder Scrolls Legends. From the moment we were given the privilege to work on the game we have been nothing short of obsessed with making it the best it possibly could be. Completely rebuilding a pre-existing title from scratch under deadline with a new client, game server, and backend was no easy feat, with every system, gameplay nuance, animation, and visual effect having to be recreated. The result was a mad dash to initial release that was decidedly rough, but we, along with Bethesda, loved the game, wanted it to continue, and had been working heads down on a shared vision we hoped to bring to all Legends players. Over these last 18 months the connection we experienced from the Legends community has been wonderfully uplifting. You supported us through every release and some significant bumps in the road. You challenged us when we missed the mark and that helped us to learn and grow. Nothing was more enjoyable than seeing your excitement from each expansion, feature addition, and requested quality of life change. You put a smile on our collective face every time with your kind words and passion. Truly we couldn't have asked for a better fan base. We love you. Moving forward it is up to Bethesda to decide the shape of ongoing support for Legends. Most questions should now be directed to CVH or Customer Service. As far as the Asian version goes, while it is being built on our reworked version of Legends we've not been directly involved beyond the very occasional consultation. But we're excited to see where they take it! With that said, please know that we are still around. Some of us have moved on to other endeavors, but a core of us are still here, always open to a quick chat. <3 Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts and to Bethesda for being a great partner. It's been a heck of a time.