Amazon just took the wraps off its brand new Echo Buds true wireless earphones and they are way better than ever before.

Echo Buds 2021 are Here with 20% Smaller Design, Active Noise Cancellation and Price that Gives the AirPods Pro a Run for its Money

The 2021 Echo Buds by Amazon are arguably the best noise cancelling true wireless earphones the company has ever made. The changes this time around are modest and yet they make up for a wonderful package for everyone to consider.

Rainbow Six Siege Vets Join Amazon to Create a Multiplayer IP at a New Montreal Studio

Starting things off is the price. Starting at just $119.99, the new 2021 Echo Buds are cheap compared to something like the AirPods Pro. Featuring a USB-C port, these buds embrace the modern port as well. But, if you like, you can get the Echo Buds with a wireless charging case as well, if you are willing to shell out $139.99. Honestly, this is an extremely great deal.

Amazon is promising battery life of up to 5 hours on a single charge while the charging case extends that to 15 hours with the charging case.

On the design front, Amazon was able to reduce the size by 20%, making them extremely portable and lightweight. And instead of going with glossy controls, they now have a matte finish.

Amazon was able to pull off something which the AirPods Pro and Pixel Buds do extremely well - a vented design. What this means is simple: when you push the buds into your ear, you will not get a sensation of pressure build-up in your ear.

Best Budget True Wireless Earphones for Phone and Tablet You Should Buy

On the sound end, Amazon promises the new buds to deliver a far more refined sound that is rich on the bass and mid tones. These buds are also IPX4 rated, which makes them OK for use in a gym environment.

Thanks to three microphones on each earbud, the Echo Buds can now cancel out lower tones far more efficiently, which is perfect for blocking out the outside world.

The whole package includes four ear-tips of different sizes so you can customize the size which is best for your ear.

To wrap things up, the Echo Buds feature built-in Alexa, allowing you to interact with the assistant wherever you are. You can ask things like the weather, turn off your smart lights and more.

The new Echo Buds are available in black and white finishes.

You can buy the 2021 Echo Buds from May 13th, which is just under a month away.

For a limited time only, you can pre-order the new Echo Buds for a low price of just $99 from here.