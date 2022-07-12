The DioField Chronicle Comes to Consoles and PC on September 22; Collector’s Edition Now Available for Pre-Order

The DioField Chronicle is a strategy RPG designed by Square Enix and Lancarse and was previously teased at the March 2022 State of Play live stream. The game is more of a real-time strategy game than a standard JRPG. Today, Square Enix released a brand-new trailer for the game’s upcoming release.

This new trailer includes some of the game’s cutscenes and gameplay and shows off an English voice cast (though there will probably be other language options, too) and its upcoming September release date. You can watch The DioField Chronicle’s brand-new trailer below.

With concept art designed by Isamu Kamikokuryo (FINAL FANTASY XII and XIII), character designs by Taiki (Lord of Vermillion III and IV), story by Yuu Ohshima (Fire Emblem Awakening, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet), and music by Game of Thrones composers Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell, players will experience the real-time battle system surrounded by a gritty and immersive storyline.

On September 22nd, 2022, players can fight to defend DioField from invaders on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Players won’t have to wait very long to try the game before they buy it, as a demo was announced to be released in August.

This demo captures the entire first chapter of The DioField Chronicle’s storyline and will carry players’ data to the full release the following month. As for the upcoming release, pre-orders are also open for the title, and there are three versions:

Standard Edition : Comes with the game, a Rhopasto Knife (in an exclusive color), and Recruit’s Bangle for use in-game. ($59.99 USD)

: Comes with the game, a Rhopasto Knife (in an exclusive color), and Recruit’s Bangle for use in-game. ($59.99 USD) Digital Deluxe Edition : Includes Standard Edition features. Additionally, it also has a Knight’s Spear weapon and Mystical Ring accessory (obtainable near the start of the game), as well as a digital artbook. ($74.99 USD)

: Includes Standard Edition features. Additionally, it also has a Knight’s Spear weapon and Mystical Ring accessory (obtainable near the start of the game), as well as a digital artbook. ($74.99 USD) Collector’s Edition Set: Includes Standard Edition features and comes with a copy of The DioField Chronicle Board Game and a DioField Chronicle-themed pin set. ($169.99 USD)

