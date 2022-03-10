Strategy RPG The DioField Chronicle Announced For PC and Consoles
A new strategy RPG called The DioField Chronicle is coming to PC and consoles later this year.
Developed by Square Enix, the game will feature the Real Time Tactical Battle system that will set the game apart from other tactical RPGs on the market.
Welcome to the world of DioField, a new strategy RPG that will take you on a journey of honour and political intrigue. In this fresh and gritty story, you will discover a unique blend of fantasy, medieval and modern-day influences, and an innovative combat system: Real-Time Tactical Battle. Surrounded by richly detailed environments in diorama-style visuals, you must think quickly and act strategically to lead your team to victory.
The DioField Chronicle launches later this year on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. More information on the game can be found on its official website.
- An All-New Simulation RPG from Square Enix – An all-new simulation RPG that chronicles an epic tale of war and honor. Features a unique world depicted using beautiful graphics that blends fantasy, medieval, and modern-day influences, and a deep, yet innovative real-time battle system.
- Deep, Strategic Real-Time Battles – The battles in this game are defined by swift assessment of battlefield conditions and issuing decisive orders that take advantage of your troops’ strengths and weaknesses to gain advantage over your foe. Make clever use of a variety of skills, classes (troop types), and equipment to attack the enemy and complete your mission.
- Realistic “Diorama”-Style Battle Scenes – The natural environment and cultures of the island of DioField combine with unique “diorama”-style textures to create a clear and beautiful visual aesthetic.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 299
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter