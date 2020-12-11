The Callisto Protocol is a New Sci-fi Horror Game from Dead Space Director Glen Schofield

Note: This is a developing story. Additional details about The Callisto Protocol will be added later.

Back in 2019, Dead Space and Call of Duty: WWII director Glen Schofield surprised many by announced he was founding Striking Distance, a new studio under the PUBG Corp. banner. The goal of Striking Distance was to expand PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds universe with a “cinematic narrative experience.”

Well, it seems Glen forged really far afield with his PUBG game, or he was pulling off a bit of misdirection, because just minutes ago at The Game Awards 2020 he announced The Callisto Protocol, which essentially looks to be a spiritual successor to Dead Space. Sci-fi setting, gruesome, slime-drooling aliens, the whole bit! Check out the first trailer for The Callisto Protocol, below.

The Callisto Protocol is coming is coming sometime in 2022. Platforms haven’t been specified. What do you think? More details will be revealed on December 17. Is this the Dead Space sequel you’ve been waiting for?