The Callisto Protocol is “AAAA” and Still Coming Late 2022 Says Krafton, New Images Shared

The Callisto Protocol, the new Dead-Space-esque horror game from Glen Schofield’s Krafton-backed studio Striking Distance, is one of the biggest question marks on the near horizon. While the game is officially slated for 2022, we’ve seen almost nothing of it, so could it be slipping to 2023 like so many other big titles?

Well, according to Krafton’s latest Investor Relations briefing, it seems that isn’t the case. Not only does Krafton insist the game is still coming in the latter half of 2022, but they’re making some big boasts about its “AAAA” quality. You can check out the key slide from Krafton’s presentation below, which also includes some information on Project M, the new turn-based strategy game from Unknown Worlds.

Quad A (AAAA), all day!

Highest level of quality + maximum horror experience + distinguished action mechanics.

Targeting the second half of 2022 for launch.

In other The Callisto Protocol news, it seems it’s the next Game Informer cover title. The cover reveal includes our first look at the game’s protagonist, Jacob Lee, who differs from the characters we’ve seen in early The Callisto Protocol teasers. That’s Jacob up in the banner image – you can head over to Game Informer to see another couple shots. As for further coverage, GI claims they’ve “witnessed” first gameplay footage of The Callisto Protocol. Hopefully, we get to witness it too.

The comparisons to Dead Space are unavoidable, but make no mistake: The Callisto Protocol is a different beast altogether. We witnessed exclusive, never-before-seen gameplay footage featuring our protagonist, Jacob Lee, trying to survive the terrors of Jupiter's second-largest moon and its suspicious prison. But that's not all; we also spent hours picking the brains of the sci-fi horror masters at Striking Distance Studios. In the story, you'll learn the origin tale of Striking Distance, the process by which it masterfully creates (and pays off) tension, and how the gameplay of The Callisto Protocol works.

Pending a delay, The Callisto Protocol is coming our way in the latter half of 2022. Platforms have yet to be confirmed, although Glen Schofield has said it’s a next-gen exclusive.