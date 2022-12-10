New The Callisto Protocol Patch Enables Ray-Traced Reflections on Xbox Series X; Also Packs Bug Fixes and Improvements

A new The Callisto Protocol patch has been deployed, which finally enables Ray-Traced Reflections on Xbox Series X.

The feature was missing on Microsoft's console since the game's launch, although it was present on PlayStation 5. Luckily, those playing on Xbox Series X can now also benefit from ray-traced reflections. In addition to enabling this feature, this new update packs various bug fixes and improvements. Exact details about these bug fixes and improvements haven't been provided.

Today we launched patches for all console versions of TCP with bug fixes and improvements, including enabling ray-traced reflections on Xbox Series X. We are working daily on optimizations for all platforms and are listening to your feedback. Thanks for your patience. — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 9, 2022

On Twitter, Striking Distance Studios CEO Glen Schofield explained that aside from ray-traced reflections, the Xbox Series X version now also benefits from various tweaks.

"Xbox [Series] X now has reflections and small tweaks", the CEO tweeted. "It looks great (imo) and plays really good, give it try. There’s a lot of noise out there. And we’re still on it."

The Callisto Protocol was released earlier this month and has since received several patches in order to improve the game's troubled PC performance. Here's what our very own Kai Powell had to say about the game in his review:

Tight camera angles, moody environments strewn about derelict bases and ships, and a consistently solid ambient soundtrack all help The Callisto Protocol fit into that vein of survival horror that Dead Space carved out nearly a decade and a half ago. That inspiration is perhaps most evident in the prisoner collar fused to the back of Jacob's neck that serves both as a health bar and energy for his GRP, a powered gauntlet that can grab and throw objects and enemies alike on demand, pending he has the stored energy to do so. Ammo counts were similarly projected upon the guns themselves. The only HUD element not built into Jacob's character itself is a pop-up menu that allows the player to quickly swap between equipped weapons. With each of Jacob's five guns being 3D printed and grafted onto a receiver, the player has to detach one gun assembly and slap on another onto the same grip, whether it's the two varieties of pistol, two shotguns, or the burst-fire assault rifle. Swapping between a one-handed and two-handed weapon is much faster than switching between two one-handed weapons as Jacob has to stop briefly to detach and reassemble the gun on the fly and usually reloads it for good effect too.