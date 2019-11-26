The ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ Graphics Card is $50 off! 

The ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ is a custom version of AMD's flagship Navi 10 GPU which offers a factory overclock out of the box along with much better thermals which are made possible with its triple-fan cooling system.

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ kicks up the clock speed of the RX 5700 XT all the way beyond 2,000 MHz - Now Available For $429.99 US

ASRock ships this card out at the reference clock speed of 1,810 MHz as a base clock and a boost clock of 1,935 MHz. But with the flip of a switch, you can unlock the overclock bios which push the card's frequencies beyond 2000 MHz.

ASRock Unveils Custom Radeon RX 5700 Phantom Gaming Series Graphics Cards With Triple-Fan Cooling

If you are planning on building an ITX or an mATX build, this may not be a card for you since the overall size of the card is 324.5 mm long and requires 2.5 slots to fit securely in your case but with the increased surface area of the heatsinks allows for much better thermals. The overall larger size allows for a thicker heatsink, two 90 mm and one 80 mm cooling fan. The 80 mm fan in the middle features ASRock's Polychrome Sync compatible RGB LEDs which allow you to change and adapt its color through ASRock's software.

ASRock Taichi OC+ has a total of 6 outputs, two of them being HDMI 2.0b and four DisplayPort 1.4 which allows up to 144 Hz and up to an 8K resolution. The power connectors for this card include two 8-pin plugs and the card would sip slightly more power than the reference variant.













The card's amazing design highlights are the RGB fan which is neatly placed in the center of the card on the downward side, there is also a metal backplate on the backside which helps stop this massive graphics card from having any sag. Included backplate shows classic Taichi design which showcases gears predominantly.

GPU Clock:

Boost Clock (Tweak / Default): Up to 2040 / 2025 MHz

Game Clock (Tweak / Default): 2000 / 1935 MHz

Base Clock (Tweak / Default): 1885 / 1810 MHz

Boost Clock (Tweak / Default): Up to 2040 / 2025 MHz Game Clock (Tweak / Default): 2000 / 1935 MHz Base Clock (Tweak / Default): 1885 / 1810 MHz Memory Clock : 14 Gbps

: 14 Gbps Key Specification

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Graphics

2nd Gen 7nm GPU

8GB 256-bit GDDR6

PCI Express 4.0 Support

4 x DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI

2.5-Slot Design

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Graphics 2nd Gen 7nm GPU 8GB 256-bit GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 Support 4 x DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI 2.5-Slot Design Key Features

Taichi Triple Fans

3D Metal Backplate

6 Display Outputs

Dual BIOS

0dB Silent Cooling

2.5-Slot Design

Polychrome SYNC

This model may not be sold wo

The normal pricing for this card is normally on the expensive side costing almost $500 retail, for Black Friday this card is $50 off making it cost just $429.99 making it much more competitive in the RX 5700 XT AIB market.