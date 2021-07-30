The Ascent New Comparison Video Highlights Ray Tracing Features, Surprising Xbox One Version Visual Quality

A new The Ascent comparison video has been shared online today, highlighting the differences between the PC and Xbox versions of the game.

The new video, which has been shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, also showcases the ray tracing features that are exclusive to the PC version of the game. While the PC version obviously comes out on top, the game runs and looks great on consoles, even on Xbox One and Xbox One X.

The Ascent Tech Q&A – No Ray Tracing on Xbox Series; No Plans to Add AMD FSR

- The Ascent PC version runs at maximum settings using an RTX 3080.

- On Xbox Series S|X and PC there are more points of light that cast shadows, however, some shadows on Series S have lower resolution.

- The use of Ray-Tracing is exclusive to PC. Applies to shadows, ambient occlusion, and some reflections. However, the differences are not very noticeable.

- The texturing is similar in all versions, with a slightly more advantage in One X, Series X and PC.

- The number of NPCs seems to be higher in Series S|X and PC, but it is difficult to draw clear conclusions.

- The quality shown by Oldgen consoles is admirable, offering a very satisfactory result.

- Loading times are much faster on S|X Series.

The Ascent is now available on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.