Menu
Company

Terminator Survival Project Announced During NACON Connect

Ule Lopez
Jul 7, 2022
Terminator Survival Project

NACON, as a company, publishes video games and designs console accessories, such as headsets or controllers. NACON’s publishing team has titles like Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong and the WRC FIA World Rally Championship series under their belt. Today, announced at the NACON Connect conference, the Terminator franchise will be joining their lineup.

Terminator Survival Project is a game is set between T2: Judgment Day and the creation of John Connor’s resistance, designed by NACON Studio Milan. Despite being set in the world of the Terminator franchise, Survival Project is an original story that builds upon the events in the movies. Terminator Survival Project has a new trailer to go with it, which you can see below.

Related StoryBrittany Vincent
Terminator: Resistance Enhanced Edition Heads to PS5 in 2021

All that’s shown today, unfortunately, was the teaser trailer; there isn’t a concrete release date either, nor what consoles it’ll be coming to (just on PCs and “consoles”). The developers said that the game will be a survival game, the first of which that’s set in Terminator’s post-apocalyptic world.

That’s extremely vague, though, and a little bit of gameplay would have been sufficient in conveying what’s going on. There isn’t much that’s currently known about the game other than “it exists and is coming out… eventually.” No mechanics, no gameplay, none of that; just a T-800 unit approaching the warehouse in the trailer, with fires behind it.

Something else that’s a little unclear is which timeline this game’s supposed to take part in. This is because the Terminator movies have varying timelines depending on the movie you watch. For instance, the events of Terminator Salvation have nothing to do with the events of Terminator Dark Fate, as those two movies have their own timelines.

We’ll continue to update as more information relating to Terminator Survival Project releases. Terminator Survival Project’s release date is currently yet to be announced and will launch on PCs and consoles.

Products mentioned in this post

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
USD 50

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order