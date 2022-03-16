Google Pixel 7 Series Might Arrive Sooner Than Expected

Google reinvented the Pixel lineup with the release of the Pixel 6 series and while one would think it was a one-time hit, Google has other plans as the company is gearing to release the Pixel 6a as well as the Pixel 7 series. While a lot of budget-minded folks are waiting for the Pixel 6a to hit the shelves, those who are interested in the next-gen experience want the higher-end flagship that should be coming this year, too.

We Might be Getting the Pixel 7 Series a Lot Sooner

Now, we have a report that the Pixel 7 series might be coming a lot sooner than one would expect and this normally means that we should start seeing some leaks come our way, too.

The information is coming from DSCC CEO Ross Young and he claims that the vanilla Pixel 7 will ship with a 6.3-inch display, which will be smaller than the Pixel 6 display. However, the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 6.7-inch display and while Young did not reveal a lot about the phones, he did mention that the Pro model will come with an LTPO panel and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Hearing that the Pixel 7 will shrink from 6.4" to 6.3". Pixel 7 Pro will remain 6.7". Panel shipments to start 1 month earlier this year, from May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 15, 2022

The more interesting part about the tip is that Young has claimed that the shipments for the panel are going to start one month earlier this month. This means that Google should start receiving the display panels for the Pixel 7 series in May and the phones could start shipping in September or October, this would be the same time as Apple's iPhone 14 series.

There is not much known about the Pixel 7 series aside from the fact that Google is going to be using the second generation GS201 Tensor chipset, and while there are no technical specifications or leaks available at the moment, we are hoping that it improves the overall performance and value of the Pixel 7 series.

Do you think the new Pixel devices have what it takes to dethrone some of the hottest phones in the market? Let us know.