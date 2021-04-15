Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge New Gameplay Trailer Shared Online

A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge trailer has been released online, providing a first proper look at the side-scrolling beat'em up in development by Tribute Games.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, highlights how much the upcoming game has been inspired by the classic TMNT arcade games released by Konami back in the late 80s, early 90s. While definitely inspired by these classics, the new game will however come with some features that players expect to find from modern side-scrolling beat'em up games, such as different skills, devastating combos, and more.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge launches on a yet to be confirmed release date on PC and consoles.