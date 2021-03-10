Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Announced For PC and Consoles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, a new side-scrolling beat'em up inspired by the classic TMNT arcade games by Konami, has been announced today.

This new side-scrolling beat'em up is currently in development by Tribute Games, the studio behind retro-inspired games like Mercenary Kings, Flinthook, and Panzer Paladin. The reveal trailer doesn't show a whole lot of gameplay, but the few sequences shown suggest that the game will retain many of the features that made the classic TMNT arcade games so fun to play.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat ’em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games. Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves - making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to four players simultaneously! With Bebop and Rocksteady assaulting Channel 6 and stealing super gnarly devices to support Krang and Shredder’s latest twisted plan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge sees the Turtles battling across a righteous range of timeless TMNT locations. From Manhattan and Coney Island, to city rooftops and dank sewers, help the fearsome foursome trounce Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, and Rock Troops all the way to Dimension X! Features ● Gnarly game design takes you back to the ’80s

● Beautiful full-color pixel art graphics

● Old-school gameplay enhanced with super-fresh mechanics

● Up to four players simultaneously

● Play with iconic TMNT characters and vehicles in diverse gameplay options

● Radical new story mode

● And totally more to come!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge launches on PC and consoles on a yet to be confirmed release date.