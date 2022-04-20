TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Locks Down the Classic Cartoon’s Voice Cast and a Summer Release

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is going all-in on nostalgia, which we now know includes bringing back the original cast of the 80s/90s TMNT animated series – Cam Clarke as Leonardo, Rob Paulsen as Raphael, Barry Gordon as Donatello, and Townsend Coleman as Michelangelo. Sadly, original Shredder voice James Avery (better known has Fresh Prince’s Uncle Phil) has passed away and thus won’t be included. IGN has dropped a new chunk of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge gameplay, showing off the game’s first two stages, and it looks as old-school as you could want. Check it out, below.

As someone who spent more a little time dropkicking foot soldiers back in the day, I’m in. A co-development between French studio Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and the Montreal, Canada-based Tribute Games (Flinthook), TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge looks to resurrect the feel of the old Konami brawlers while forging its own path. Here are the game’s key features…

Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves - making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to four players simultaneously! Gnarly game design takes you back to the ’80s

Beautiful full-color pixel art graphics

Old-school gameplay enhanced with super-fresh mechanics

Up to four players simultaneously

Play with iconic TMNT characters and vehicles in diverse gameplay options

Radical new story mode

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch sometime this summer. What do you kids of the 80s and 90s think? Are you eager to slice into Shredder’s Revenge?