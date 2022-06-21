Teardown of Apple’s Compact 35W Power Adapter With Dual USB-C Reveals a Unique Design

Apple announced the new M2 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air at its WWDC 2022 event. Alongside the new notebooks, the company also unveiled its new 35W power adapter with dual USB-C ports. A teardown has appeared online that aims to show the components inside the new 35W power adapter. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's New 35W Power Adapter With Dual USB-C Ports Receives a Teardown Treatment

Apple's 35W power adapter teardown is conducted by ChargerLAB, known for dissecting Apple products and accessories. According to the teardown, the power adapter features a unique design that enables easy replacement of the prongs for different regions. Moreover, it features two similar circuits with symmetrical components on the front and back of the power adapter.

Apple is offering two variants of the 35W power adapter - a standard and a compact version. However, both variants are priced at $59. The standard variant looks similar to the standard charger of the MacBook while the compact version is more like a charger for the iPad but with two USB-C ports. The teardown is conducted for the compact version so we still have to see how the components are arranged inside the standard 35W power adapter.

The dual USB-C power adapter supports up to 35W with support for Power Delivery 3.0. In addition, it is compatible to work with four power delivery options which include 5V3A, 9V3A, 153V2.33A, and 20V1.75A. According to Apple if a MacBook and an iPhone or an iPad are connected to the charger, each device would get 17.5W of power. A single compatible device would get the entire 35W of power. You can check out the video below for more details.

The new M2 MacBook Air will support both variants of the 35W power adapter and it is recommended by Apple. The M2 MacBook Air is expected to launch in July, so be sure to stick around for more details. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts on the 35W power adapter teardown in the comments.