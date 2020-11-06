TEAMGROUP Launches Its 1 TB Treasure Touch External RGB SSD

TEAMGROUP announced the Treasure Touch External RGB SSD that features not only a USB Type C interface but also an RGB lighting strop, which can be controlled only through touch. This SSD features a simple and stylish design that allows this SSD to look fantastic next to any gaming console or gaming PC.

TEAMGROUP has announced its Treasure Touch External RGB SSD featuring a 1 TB capacity and a soft RGB lighting strip

The Treasure Touch External RGB SSD has a simple black design paired with a brushed metallic finish. This External RGB SSD also features a new and upgraded texture that effectively reduces any fingerprint residue.

This SSD also features RGB lighting effects, which can easily be activated just by a simple touch; keeping the activation of the RGB to a simple touch allows for easy activation. The RGB lights in this SSD aren't overpowering and instead create a soft RGB lighting effect that doesn't distract gamers.











FEATURES

Magical RGB as new gaming element

Simple and stylish. Leading the trend

USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C

Wide compatibility with gaming consoles

Touch Me with endless usage possibilities

The Treasure Touch External RGB SSD uses the latest USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C connector; this Type C connector reduces the game loading time and provides a high-speed gaming experience. The Type C connector allows this SSD to feature a data transfer speed of up to 400 MB per second.

This SSD also features widespread compatibility, offering support for desktops, laptops, and various gaming consoles, including the Xbox One and PS4. Exposing nearly any device ensures that gamers won't have to worry about running out of space.

Interestingly, the SSD's packaging that utilizes EVA cushioning keeps the SSD safe during transit and can be turned into a simple stand allowing buyers to display this fantastic SSD easily. This stand allows the RGB lighting to reflect onto the shelf holding the SSD with ease and showcases RGB lighting easily and efficiently.

At the time of writing, TEAMGROUP has yet to announce when the Treasure Touch SSD will be available for purchase or the pricing for this SSD. Currently, on TEAMGROUP's website, there is a single capacity listed, having just a 1 TB capacity. This SSD comes included with a three-year limited warranty allowing buyers to feel secure about their purchase.